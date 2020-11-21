Early morning house fire in Highland Park

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga fire department is investigating a fire that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the fire happened in the 2000 block of Bennett Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames coming from the back of the house and the roof.

The fire department says that both stories of the home were on fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

There were no injuries.

Courtesy: Chattanooga Fire Department
Danielle Moss
