Chatty’s grand opening in honor of Woodmore crash victims

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Diamound Brown’s son was one of the boys that were killed in that crash.

Today, she reopened her restaurant Chatty’s in memory of her son and the five other lives that were lost that day.

- Advertisement -

Diamound Brown has officially reopened her restaurant Chatty’s in East Chattanooga. She opened it in memory of her son that passed away in the Woodmore Bus crash in 2016. pic.twitter.com/rwlmhVFsoY — Danielle Moss (@SunnyD_wx) November 21, 2020

Diamound Brown says that her son D’Myunn was full of energy and personality.

“He would be so happy. He would be proud of me. He would be.”

Brown says that D’Myunn would always be in the kitchen with her when she cooked.

Now, she is using his spirit to serve the community.

Diamound Brown, Chatty’s Owner, “It’s not about the amount of people that’s in here. It’s not about the amount of money that we make up in here. It’s about creating something different so that we can change the dynamic of the community.”

Chatty’s closed down earlier this year because of the Coronavirus.

Brown used that time to remodel and revamp the restaurant.

She’s hired 40 people and is ready to move forward.

“I’m very grateful to be able to give these young kids an opportunity to get off the streets. So that they won’t have an outlet to go and do anything else but to do better for themselves,” adds Brown.

Brown has a mural dedicated to the six children that lost their lives in the crash.

She has words for anyone who has ambitions to open their own business.

She says, “Do not let anybody tell you what you cannot do. Do not let anyone tell you where you cannot be in the next ten years because you can be anything that you want to be. You can be anything. You can overcome any obstacle that is put in front of you before your time. You can come over that. All of that can cease once you start believing in yourself and you’ll start accomplishing things that God’s got for you.”

Click here for hours and the menu.