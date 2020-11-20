Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast – November 21st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Sunshine for Saturday; Clouds & a Few Showers Sunday!

Clear skies will continue through the night time. It won’t be nearly as cold overnight with most areas in the lower 40’s by morning.

Lots of sunshine returns for Saturday. The warming trend continues with highs topping off near 70 with some sunshine and dry weather and a few clouds.

A cold front and clouds will approach the Valley Sunday and could produce a few showers Sunday night into early Monday. As the cold front passes, highs Monday will stay near 60. Showers return for next Wednesday. We have a chance to see some rain on Thanksgiving Day. We will

61 & 39 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

