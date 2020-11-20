Phillip Fulmer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Knoxville, TN (WDEF) – Tennessee Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer has tested positive for COVID-19. Fulmer posted to Twitter that he is currently asymptomatic and is quarantining while working remotely.

Phillip Fulmer first received a positive test Thursday upon which he isolated himself and waited for confirmation of a second test which he later did.

- Advertisement -

He is following local health and CDC guidelines and had not been in close contact with any student athletes or sport-specific staff members.