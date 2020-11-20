Person Seriously Injured in Avondale Shooting

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – A 36 year old male was seriously injured in a shooting in the Avondale area of Chattanooga Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the 1900 block of Maple Hills Way shortly before 6pm to reports of a person shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries while police secured the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.