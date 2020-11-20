New commissioner makes big statement by voting out city manager

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee- Former city manager Janice Cagle was voted out after a 3-2 commissioners vote Thursday night and Soddy-Daisy resident Sharon Gretza said she supports it.

“It’s time for a change in Soddy, it’s time for people to understand that it’s a great town but the old have to go,” said Gretza.

Steve Everett was sworn in Thursday night and shortly there after, accused Cagle of using her position of power to drive down a mobile home price.

After an audio recording was played that Everett said supported his claims, Cagle was voted out. Gretza said this swift action by Everett already proves she was right to vote for him.

“I voted for the right guy I was like yay it’s about time,” said Gretza. “Things are going to change it’s a great town is a great place to live it’s just some of the old people we get what we want but you know we don’t always have to do everything.”

Being voted into office is something Everett said he knows the importance of and he wants to make sure he serves the entire city.

“But at the end of the day I am responsible to 13,700 and some change citizens, who live in this town and that’s how I feel we’re going to run it,” said Everett

“It’s like it’s going to happen. We’re going to see changes in this town and the taxes are worth it, the price I paid for home is worth it, it’s going to be worth it,” said Gretza.