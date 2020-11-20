Hooked On Science – Balance a Spoon and Fork on Your Dinner Glass

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Plastic Spoon

• Plastic Fork

• Toothpick

• Glass of Water

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Connect the plastic spoon and fork by forcing the bowl of the spoon into the tines of the fork creating a wide V-shape.

STEP 2: Using the toothpick, balance the spoon and fork on the edge of the rim of the glass of water. Provide evidence of the effects of balanced and unbalanced forces on the motion of the spoon and fork.

EXPLANATION

The utensils balance since there are multiple forces acting on the spoon and fork, which give zero net forces on the utensils.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.