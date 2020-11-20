Georgia High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL

Adairsville def. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, forfeit

Allatoona 30, Pope 14

Bainbridge 43, Monroe 14

Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland Cartersville 0

Bowdon 61, Armuchee 17

Bremen 28, Haralson County 14

Brookwood 35, Parkview 25

Brunswick 49, Effingham County 0

Buford 35, Dacula 0

Cairo 23, Westover 14

Callaway 30, Heard County 17

Calvary Day 37, Aquinas 19

Carrollton 23, Douglas County 7

Cedar Grove def. Sandy Creek, forfeit

Cedar Shoals 48, Chestatee 7

Cedartown def. Heritage-Catoosa, forfeit

Central-Carrollton def. Ridgeland, forfeit

Central-Macon def. Peach County, forfeit

Christian Heritage 28, North Cobb Christian 13

Clinch County 41, Lanier County 21

Creekside 42, Woodward Academy 17

Creekside Christian Academy 26, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21

Creekview 19, Johns Creek 14

Crisp County def. Pike County, forfeit

Dodge County def. Southwest Macon, forfeit

Dublin 47, Montgomery County 7

Duluth 33, Dunwoody 3

East Paulding 14, Dalton 7

Eastside 44, Greenbrier 7

Elbert County 36, Banks County 6

Etowah 12, Alpharetta 6

Evans 34, Alcovy 30

Fannin County 55, Dade County 7

Gainesville 17, North Forsyth 0

Gatewood 22, Brentwood 18

Gordon Lee 50, Trion 13

Hancock Central 76, Crawford County 7

Harrison 35, Hillgrove 0

Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian Academy 20

Irwin County 46, Turner County 14

Jackson County 21, Apalachee 17

Jefferson 47, Madison County 0

Jefferson County 28, Laney 20

John Milledge 41, Westfield 0

Johnson County 40, Hawkinsville 20

Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13

Jonesboro 26, Mundy’s Mill 25

Kell 58, Lassiter 0

Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 16

Lithia Springs 45, North Springs 0

Marietta 36, Walton 24

Metter 44, Emanuel County Institute 6

Mill Creek 40, Peachtree Ridge 3

Milton 41, Cherokee 29

Monroe Area 19, Hart County 16

Mt. Paran Christian 33, Walker 7

Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 28

Newton 17, South Gwinnett 10

North Cobb 43, North Paulding 13

North Hall 34, Dawson County 21

Northeast-Macon 28, Lamar County 14

Northgate 42, McIntosh 13

Northwest Whitfield 29, Pickens 23

Pace Academy 42, KIPP Atlanta 14

Pepperell def. Coosa, forfeit

Perry 23, Baldwin 20

Pinecrest 44, Lanier Christian 18

Pinewood Christian 21, Bulloch 14

Prince Avenue Christian 55, Athens Christian 9

Richmond Academy 36, Burke County 10

Rome 56, Paulding County 27

Roswell 42, Woodstock 12

Savannah Christian Prep 48, Savannah Country Day 28

Social Circle 44, Greene County 7

Sonoraville 33, Coahulla Creek 12

South Atlanta 12, Columbia 0

South Forsyth def. Forsyth Central, forfeit

South Paulding def. Alexander, forfeit

Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6

Sprayberry 54, South Cobb 7

St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9

Stephens County 61, East Jackson 12

Stratford 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0

Telfair County 21, Dooly County 14

Terrell Academy 31, Southwest Georgia Academy 14

Terrell County 27, Seminole County 6

Thomas Jefferson 48, Augusta Prep 12

Tiftarea 49, Valwood 28

Toombs County 62, East Laurens 0

Union Grove 34, Woodland Stockbridge 14

Vidalia 21, Swainsboro 7

Ware County 42, Wayne County 7

Warner Robins 49, Veterans 21

Washington County 54, Monticello 6

Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0

West Forsyth 20, Denmark 10

West Hall 56, Lumpkin County 13

West Laurens 47, Westside-Macon 26

Westlake 42, Tucker 7

Westside-Augusta 34, Oglethorpe County 0

White County 48, Cherokee Bluff 7

Whitewater 21, Harris County 14

Wilcox County 56, Treutlen 14

Winder-Barrow 17, Lanier 14

Windsor Forest 10, Islands 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clarke Central vs. Johnson-Gainesville, ccd.

Franklin County vs. Oconee County, ccd.

Northside-Columbus vs. Starr’s Mill, ccd.

Rick Nyman
