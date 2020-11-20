Georgia High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Adairsville def. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, forfeit
Allatoona 30, Pope 14
Bainbridge 43, Monroe 14
Blessed Trinity 49, Woodland Cartersville 0
Bowdon 61, Armuchee 17
Bremen 28, Haralson County 14
Brookwood 35, Parkview 25
Brunswick 49, Effingham County 0
Buford 35, Dacula 0
Cairo 23, Westover 14
Callaway 30, Heard County 17
Calvary Day 37, Aquinas 19
Carrollton 23, Douglas County 7
Cedar Grove def. Sandy Creek, forfeit
Cedar Shoals 48, Chestatee 7
Cedartown def. Heritage-Catoosa, forfeit
Central-Carrollton def. Ridgeland, forfeit
Central-Macon def. Peach County, forfeit
Christian Heritage 28, North Cobb Christian 13
Clinch County 41, Lanier County 21
Creekside 42, Woodward Academy 17
Creekside Christian Academy 26, Bethlehem Christian Academy 21
Creekview 19, Johns Creek 14
Crisp County def. Pike County, forfeit
Dodge County def. Southwest Macon, forfeit
Dublin 47, Montgomery County 7
Duluth 33, Dunwoody 3
East Paulding 14, Dalton 7
Eastside 44, Greenbrier 7
Elbert County 36, Banks County 6
Etowah 12, Alpharetta 6
Evans 34, Alcovy 30
Fannin County 55, Dade County 7
Gainesville 17, North Forsyth 0
Gatewood 22, Brentwood 18
Gordon Lee 50, Trion 13
Hancock Central 76, Crawford County 7
Harrison 35, Hillgrove 0
Holy Innocents’ 28, Hebron Christian Academy 20
Irwin County 46, Turner County 14
Jackson County 21, Apalachee 17
Jefferson 47, Madison County 0
Jefferson County 28, Laney 20
John Milledge 41, Westfield 0
Johnson County 40, Hawkinsville 20
Jones County 21, Dutchtown 13
Jonesboro 26, Mundy’s Mill 25
Kell 58, Lassiter 0
Lakeview Academy 35, Providence Christian 16
Lithia Springs 45, North Springs 0
Marietta 36, Walton 24
Metter 44, Emanuel County Institute 6
Mill Creek 40, Peachtree Ridge 3
Milton 41, Cherokee 29
Monroe Area 19, Hart County 16
Mt. Paran Christian 33, Walker 7
Mt. Pisgah Christian 49, St. Francis 17
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 41, B.E.S.T. Academy 28
Newton 17, South Gwinnett 10
North Cobb 43, North Paulding 13
North Hall 34, Dawson County 21
Northeast-Macon 28, Lamar County 14
Northgate 42, McIntosh 13
Northwest Whitfield 29, Pickens 23
Pace Academy 42, KIPP Atlanta 14
Pepperell def. Coosa, forfeit
Perry 23, Baldwin 20
Pinecrest 44, Lanier Christian 18
Pinewood Christian 21, Bulloch 14
Prince Avenue Christian 55, Athens Christian 9
Richmond Academy 36, Burke County 10
Rome 56, Paulding County 27
Roswell 42, Woodstock 12
Savannah Christian Prep 48, Savannah Country Day 28
Social Circle 44, Greene County 7
Sonoraville 33, Coahulla Creek 12
South Atlanta 12, Columbia 0
South Forsyth def. Forsyth Central, forfeit
South Paulding def. Alexander, forfeit
Southwest DeKalb 48, Northview 6
Sprayberry 54, South Cobb 7
St. Pius X 28, Decatur 9
Stephens County 61, East Jackson 12
Stratford 35, Deerfield-Windsor 0
Telfair County 21, Dooly County 14
Terrell Academy 31, Southwest Georgia Academy 14
Terrell County 27, Seminole County 6
Thomas Jefferson 48, Augusta Prep 12
Tiftarea 49, Valwood 28
Toombs County 62, East Laurens 0
Union Grove 34, Woodland Stockbridge 14
Vidalia 21, Swainsboro 7
Ware County 42, Wayne County 7
Warner Robins 49, Veterans 21
Washington County 54, Monticello 6
Wesleyan 24, Mount Vernon 0
West Forsyth 20, Denmark 10
West Hall 56, Lumpkin County 13
West Laurens 47, Westside-Macon 26
Westlake 42, Tucker 7
Westside-Augusta 34, Oglethorpe County 0
White County 48, Cherokee Bluff 7
Whitewater 21, Harris County 14
Wilcox County 56, Treutlen 14
Winder-Barrow 17, Lanier 14
Windsor Forest 10, Islands 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clarke Central vs. Johnson-Gainesville, ccd.
Franklin County vs. Oconee County, ccd.
Northside-Columbus vs. Starr’s Mill, ccd.