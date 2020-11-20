Georgia Election Issues

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- The accuracy of election results in Georgia is still up for debate despite the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insisting the recount is accurate.

“I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct” says Raffensperger.

“To say that our election is pure as the Secretary of State does is immature” says Georgia’s current District 1 Representative Colton Moore who believes the numbers are questionable.

“We have so much potential for fraud considering that we have so many more absentee ballots. Fraudelent people take advantage of these types of things” says Rep. Moore.

Chair of the Walker Count Democratic Party Committee, David Boyle, responds to reports by the Washington Post that suggest Republicans are pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find ways to exclude ballots, “The only people who are supporting these various recount efforts are a few people who are really taking care of Donald Trump’s feelings. It’s not about democracy. It’s not about a fair election. It’s about Donald Trump’s feelings.”

Representative Moore believes Georgia should reconsider certifying election results.

“If we can’t make that decision, the constitution clearly states a plan b and allows state legislators to make this decision.”

Raffensperger admitted some votes had not been counted in certain counties and offered a resolution for the future.

“I’d like to see legislation that allows for the state to intervene in counties that have systemic ongoing problems in administering elections. Elections in our state are run by counties. Some do it great and some don’t” says Raffensperger.