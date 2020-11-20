Clowney and Saffold Missing Titans Game With Baltimore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee will be without starting left guard Rodger Saffold and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney on Sunday when the Titans visit Baltimore. Saffold and Clowney are among six Titans declared out Friday. Saffold hurt his ankle in a loss Nov. 12 to Indianapolis and managed to finish the game. But he didn’t practice all week. Center Ben Jones is questionable with an injured knee that kept him from practicing this week. Clowney, signed to a one-year deal on Sept. 7, is missing his second game in three weeks. He was scratched in a win against the Bears but played in the loss to Indianapolis.

