Catoosa School system moving to hybrid classes after Thanksgiving

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Add Catoosa County schools to the systems that are changing the class options after Thanksgiving.

Heritage Middle & High, LFO Middle & High, and Ringgold Middle & High will all go to hybrid classes (2 days in, 3 virtual) through the end of December.

- Advertisement -

Pre-K and Elementary schools will remain 5 days a week in class.

“Due to the high number of students in quarantine, secondary schools will return to the hybrid schedule on November 30th .”

Superintendent Denia Reese says quarantine numbers in their secondary schools have jumped by 250 students.

Then number of actual positive test results climbed from 17 to 20 this week.

The school system will monitor cases during December, but Supt. Reese hopes to return to 4 days a week classes in January.