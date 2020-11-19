Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – November 19th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Another Frosty Start, More Sunshine And Warmer Times Are Ahead!

After another frosty start Thursday, lots of sunshine, and a little warmer for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 60’s as we get southerly winds of 5-10 mph.

Friday morning will be slightly warmer than previous days with temperatures near the upper 30’s. More sunshine and pleasant for Friday with highs back in the upper 60’s.

By Saturday, highs will top off near 70 with continued sunshine and dry weather. Ahead of a cold front, clouds will approach the Valley Sunday and could produce a few showers overnight into early Monday. As the cold front passes, highs Monday will stay below 60°.

61 & 39 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

