Toilet paper shortage Déjà vu

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee- It’s Toilet paper shortage Deja Vu as people are leaving shelves bare as COVID cases go up.

“Paper aisle was totally empty I even took pictures of it to send my wife because it was a joke,” said Greg Vincent.

A Food City store was almost completely out of paper towels and over half the toilet paper was gone with signs saying limit of two per customer.

At a Publix Wednesday night, it was completely out of toilet paper and today it’s shelves were just under half full. Paper towels were almost sold out, again with a sign of just two per customer.

GVincent said he went to Wal-Mart and he got the last of the toilet paper.

“No toilet paper, no paper towels, none of that. Basically for me I climbed up on the top shelf found some but there’s other people who can’t,” said Vincent.

Vincent said just stick to what you normally do. It’s fine to be prepared but don’t over do it.

“Don’t do something you wouldn’t normally do but if you’re going to ramp up do it over a period of time not in one trip,” said Vincent.