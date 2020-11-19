South Pittsburg Lineman Gio Davis Picking Up SEC Offers

South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) South Pittsburg junior defensive lineman Gio Davis wasn’t exactly on the recruiting radar to start the season. Davis says he had offers from schools like the University of Pikeville. Now, SEC schools are calling. Davis has recently picked up scholarship offers from Ole Miss and Tennessee. Davis certainly has SEC size at 6’4, 280, but it’s pretty rare that SEC schools recruit linemen from the Class-A high school football ranks.

Said South Pitt head coach Vic Grider:”We’ve obviously sent a lot of guys to college through the years. Sent some guys to the SEC, but we’ve never had a lineman do that. I think it says a lot about him. I think it says a lot about the ability that he has because obviously when SEC schools go to picking defensive linemen, they’ve got to be really good football players.”

Reporter:”What do they tell you that they like about your skill set that they think can translate to playing in the SEC?”

Said Davis:”That’s I’m big and athletic. It’s just. I don’t know. That’s all they say to me.”

(Laughter)