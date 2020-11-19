South Pittsburg Lineman Gio Davis Picking Up SEC Offers

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
25

South Pittsburg, TN-(WDEF-TV) South Pittsburg junior defensive lineman Gio Davis wasn’t exactly on the recruiting radar to start the season. Davis says he had offers from schools like the University of Pikeville. Now, SEC schools are calling. Davis has recently picked up scholarship offers from Ole Miss and Tennessee. Davis certainly has SEC size at 6’4, 280, but it’s pretty rare that SEC schools recruit linemen from the Class-A high school football ranks.

Said South Pitt head coach Vic Grider:”We’ve obviously sent a lot of guys to college through the years. Sent some guys to the SEC, but we’ve never had a lineman do that. I think it says a lot about him. I think it says a lot about the ability that he has because obviously when SEC schools go to picking defensive linemen, they’ve got to be really good football players.”
Reporter:”What do they tell you that they like about your skill set that they think can translate to playing in the SEC?”
Said Davis:”That’s I’m big and athletic. It’s just. I don’t know. That’s all they say to me.”
(Laughter)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNo Fans For Mocs Home Basketball Games in December
Next articleMcCallie Faces Top Ranked Brentwood Academy To Go To State Title Game
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.