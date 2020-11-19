Soddy-Daisy city manager voted out

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee- Soddy-Daisy’s city manager was removed Thursday after a 3 to 2 commissioners vote.

Newly elected Commissioner Steven Everett was sworn in and shortly after accused, then city manager, Janince Cagle of using her position to drive down the value of a mobile home park on the north end of the city.

He read the transcript and played an audio recording involving Cagle to support his claims.

Everett said a widow was forced to sell her home at a price “a lot lower than it was worth,” said Everett end quote.

Everett said she sent multiple officers to perform code inspections to lower the value of the property

“There’s been a culture around here that our city managers want to be the police chief. We have to change that culture. We need a police chief who knows the law and we need a city manager who understands, that just because they tell you no we can’t do that, it isn’t insubordination it is actually taking care of this city,” said Everett.

Everett, Commissioner Shipley, and new Mayor Rick Nunley were the three votes cast to remove Cagle.

Cagle did not comment after being voted as, she left the meeting without talking.