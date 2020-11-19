Rep. Mike Carter says he has pancreatic cancer

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – State Representative Mike Carter is going public with a grim medical diagnosis.

You may remember the lawmaker was hospitalized back in August with Covid-19.

In his tweet Thursday evening, he says he continued to have symptoms afterwards.

He just recently went to Vanderbilt Medical Center and got the diagnosis of Pancreatic Cancer.

His doctors believe his lingering symptoms were really from the cancer.

“Because I was in good health prior to contracting Covid-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer, otherwise, so even that was a blessing in some ways.”

Rep. Carter says his doctors believe he will be able to continue working while getting treatment, so he plans on staying in the legislature.

“I’m blessed to have a loving family and lots of good friends, many of whom have already reached out to me. I sincerely appreciate your prayers.”