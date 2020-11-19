No Fans For Mocs Home Basketball Games in December

(gomocs.com) UTC announced today that there will not be fans in McKenzie Arena for home men’s and women’s basketball contests through the month of December.

“With the continued challenges and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided that it is in the best interest of our programs to not have fans at home games for the first part of the season,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton.

“We have a very passionate and supportive fan base, and I hate to not give them the opportunity to see our student-athletes perform in person. However, after consulting with our University medical staff and executive leadership team, we feel that for the health and safety of everyone involved, this is the best decision. We will reevaluate this prior to the start of games in January and communicate any changes in plans at that time.”

Fans who purchased tickets for games in November and December will be contacted by UTC Ticket Office personnel with the option to receive a full refund, make the ticket purchase a gift to the Mocs Fly Together Fund or move the ticket purchase to another game at a later date.