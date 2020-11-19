McCallie Faces Top Ranked Brentwood Academy To Go To State Title Game

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) If McCallie is going to make a return trip to the state championship game in Cookeville, they’ll have to beat the top ranked team in the state.

Big Blue travels to Brentwood Academy Friday in the semi-final round.

The Eagles beat McCallie during the regular season 30-27. Facing Brentwood again really doesn’t feel like a rematch to McCallie coach Ralph Potter because his team had barely practiced before that first meeting due to COVID, plus McCallie is now settled at several positions. To beat the Eagles in round two, Big Blue will need to get after the quarterback.

Said Potter:”Defensively we’ve got to contain their quarterback and their passing game. They threw for 370 yards on us or something like that the first game. So we have to do a much better job against their quarterback. He’s a great player. Should be a great game. Should go down to within a touchdown. I mean the last three have all been decided by a touchdown or less, so we expect the same kind of game.”