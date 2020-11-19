Make-A-Wish grants local child’s wish

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Thursday, a wish came true for a local child who was diagnosed with cancer.

17 year Jeremie, from Calhoun, was granted the wish of receiving a dirtbike.

Family members say Jeremie loves to be outside exploring and loves to spend time with his siblings.

CEO of Make-A-WISH East Tennessee says the goal of the program is to help children regain some of their childhood back from all the time spent at the hospital.

“These kids with critical conditions have been through some tough times. Sometimes they have had a big part of their childhood stolen so granting the wish gives them that back. Gives them that childhood, hope, and joy back that we all get to experience as kids. Medical studies have also shown that it helps them with their medical journey,” says Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Jermie also received a gift bag with all the necessary accessories to ride in style and safe.