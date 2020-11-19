Make-A-Wish grants local child’s wish

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Thursday, a wish came true for a local child who was diagnosed with cancer.

17 year Jeremie, from Calhoun, was granted the wish of receiving a dirtbike. 

- Advertisement -

Family members say Jeremie loves to be outside exploring and loves to spend time with his siblings. 

CEO of Make-A-WISH East Tennessee says the goal of the program is to help children regain some of their childhood back from all the time spent at the hospital. 

“These kids with critical conditions have been through some tough times. Sometimes they have had a big part of their childhood stolen so granting the wish gives them that back. Gives them that childhood, hope, and joy back that we all get to experience as kids. Medical studies have also shown that it helps them with their medical journey,” says Garrett Wagley, CEO of Make-A-Wish East Tennessee.

Jermie also received a gift bag with all the necessary accessories to ride in style and safe.

Previous articleHamilton County Mayor Extends Mask Mandate
mm
Joeli Poole
Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.