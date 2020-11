Hamilton County, TN (WDEF) – Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger extended the county’s mask mandate until January 15, 2021. Coppinger cited the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as well as evidence that masks work where implemented. He announced the decision at a press conference Thursday.

The mask mandate first went into effect July 10.

