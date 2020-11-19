Final Georgia recount numbers show Biden hangs on

_______
We broke down these numbers from the Secretary of State’s office Thursday night.
Our counties:
Catoosa Trump by 18,237, Trump gains 2
Chattooga Trump by 6,210, 0 change
Dade Trump by 4,805, 0 change
Murray Trump by 10,638, Trump gains 3
Walker Trump by 17,385, Trump gains 20
Whitfield Trump by 14,989, Trump gains 77
Biggest changers:
DEKALB Biden gains 560
FULTON Trump gains 345
COBB Biden gains 315
GWINNETT Trump gains 285
ROCKDALE Trump gains 241
Most added votes (new votes added to the original count)
FLOYD 2,464, Biden gains 92
(NOTE: This was the 1st county to report uncounted votes that went for Trump, but the numbers posted today show Biden gained more in the county recount)
GWINNETT 1,642, Trump gains 285
DEKALB 732, Biden gains 560
FULTON 634, Trump gains 345
RECOUNT TOTAL:
Trump picks up 496, Biden wins by 12,780
Secretary of State conclusions:
The differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots. A 2012 study by Rice University and Clemson University found that “hand counting of votes in postelection audit or recount procedures can result in error rates of up to 2 percent.” In Georgia’s recount, the highest error rate in any county recount was .73%.
Up Next
–The final vote must be certified
— Because the margin is less than 0.5%, President Trump can request another recount. The state would rescan all paper ballots. The current recount was done by hand by election workers.