Final Georgia recount numbers show Biden hangs on

ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden has won Georgia, scoring a rare win in a Southern state that hadn’t backed a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years. The Associated Press called Georgia for Biden on Thursday after state election officials released results of a hand-counted audit of the vote, more than two weeks after Election Day. - Advertisement - Biden had already been declared president-elect. Georgia’s 16 electoral votes brings the Democrat’s total to 306. Biden’s defeat of Republican President Donald Trump marked the first time Georgia voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton won in 1992. Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016. _______ We broke down these numbers from the Secretary of State’s office Thursday night. Our counties: Catoosa Trump by 18,237, Trump gains 2 Chattooga Trump by 6,210, 0 change Dade Trump by 4,805, 0 change Murray Trump by 10,638, Trump gains 3 Walker Trump by 17,385, Trump gains 20 Whitfield Trump by 14,989, Trump gains 77

Biggest changers:

DEKALB Biden gains 560

FULTON Trump gains 345

COBB Biden gains 315

GWINNETT Trump gains 285

ROCKDALE Trump gains 241

Most added votes (new votes added to the original count)

FLOYD 2,464, Biden gains 92

(NOTE: This was the 1st county to report uncounted votes that went for Trump, but the numbers posted today show Biden gained more in the county recount)

GWINNETT 1,642, Trump gains 285

DEKALB 732, Biden gains 560

FULTON 634, Trump gains 345

RECOUNT TOTAL:

Trump picks up 496, Biden wins by 12,780

Secretary of State conclusions:

The differential of the audit results from the original machine counted results is well within the expected margin of human error that occurs when hand-counting ballots. A 2012 study by Rice University and Clemson University found that “hand counting of votes in postelection audit or recount procedures can result in error rates of up to 2 percent.” In Georgia’s recount, the highest error rate in any county recount was .73%.

Up Next

–The final vote must be certified

— Because the margin is less than 0.5%, President Trump can request another recount. The state would rescan all paper ballots. The current recount was done by hand by election workers.