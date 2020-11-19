Covid-19 warning for A5 Volleyball events

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has issued a warning about Covid-19 exposures at A5 Volleyball Club activities.

Investigators say multiple people, some still in their infectious period, attended the events.

The time range is from Sunday, November 8th through Saturday, November 14th.

The Health Department recommends that any player, worker, parent or spectator at an A5 event during that time should watch for symptoms and get tested as soon as symptoms appear.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“It’s very important to be forthcoming with information and cooperate with the Health Department’s contact tracing efforts,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “Contact tracing is an effective way to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To protect those around you, please stay home if you are experiencing symptoms. Only leave the house to visit a testing location or your healthcare provider.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. The testing site is closed Thursday and Friday, November 26 and 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Testing will resume Saturday, November 28th during regular hours.