CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman for a deadly shooting three years ago.

29 year old Emily Brooks pleaded guilty back in January to second degree murder.

She shot her ex-boyfriend, Eric Burchfield at a Circle K gas station in Hixson in July of 2017.

His body was found behind the store after being shot in the back.

At the sentencing, Judge Don Poole heard about her previous 16 convictions before handing down a sentence of 21 years.