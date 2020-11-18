Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 18th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cold Start to Wednesday, but Another Perfect Fall Day!

A freezing start for many in the Tennessee Valley especially near higher elevations. The valley is several degrees cooler near the mid 30’s. Lots of sunny skies expected for the afternoon with highs just shy of 60°. Overnight, temperatures will once again drop cold near the mid 30’s. Thursday highs will be a few degrees warmer near the low 60’s.

- Advertisement -

A warming trend picks up starting Thursday with dry and pleasant weather expected into the upcoming weekend. By Saturday highs will top off near 70. A cold front Monday will bring us our next rain chance and bring temperatures back to the low 60’s.

62 & 40 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.