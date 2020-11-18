Vols Hope to End Four Game Losing Streak Saturday Against Auburn

The Vols head to Auburn stuck in a four game losing skid. COVID gave Tennessee a bonus week to prepare for the Tigers, but will we see any improvement on Saturday night.

Reporter:”What’s the motivation over these last four games?”

Said offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy:”The motivation to be honest is really to give my all for Tennessee.”

The Vols tepid offense hasn’t given much lately, and that needs to change on the Plains.

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”But you’ve got to create explosive plays. There’s nothing like getting yards in chunks. That’s something that we’ve been trying to focus on. The last time we played Auburn. I don’t know how many explosive plays we had that day. We couldn’t run the football, but we could create explosive plays, and that was the difference in the game.”

Reporter:”Why do you think you guys haven’t been able to have a lot of explosive plays offensively?”

Said receiver Velus Jones:”I will say we just have to stick together. We have to stick to it. The season is not over year. We know the season hasn’t been the way we want it to, but we’ve still got four more games.”

Auburn’s offense has to be eager to hit the field. The ‘Gus Bus’ has been idle three weeks after a COVID cancellation last Saturday.

Said Pruitt:”To me it starts offensively with their quarterback, Bo Nix. A guy I’m very familiar with. In fact his grand dad and my dad used to coach together.”

Pruitt is all too familiar with speedy Auburn receiver Anthony Schwarz, who burned the Vols with a 76 yard touchdown reception two years ago.

Said Pruitt:”The Schwarz kid is the fastest guy in the country. I remember in high school going down and watching him run on the track. One day I’m watching him and another young man just practice track during recruiting, and I’m just seeing him run by. This guy can fly.”

Auburn’s defense hasn’t been great, but they’re not push-over.

Said Kennedy:”The way I would describe them. They are space eaters. They kind of eat up double teams and they allow their linebackers, which I think are the streght of their defense. They allow them to play well, and so that’s kind of what I think of their D-linemen.”