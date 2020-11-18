Orchard Knob food and belt drive

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local non profit is getting in the holiday spirit by helping out Hamilton County students.

Starting Thursday, “Reach One Teach One” will be collecting canned goods and belts for KIDS at Orchard Knob Middle School.

THE School dress code requires belts, but some students don’t have one.

they have to use strings or ropes to keep their pants up.

The Executive Director of the organization says it’s a small article of clothing, but helps set the students up for success.

“The principal wants to be able to give every student’s family a meal for the holiday. Also we want to be able to contribute and give the kids belts. Its the small things that we see that we need to change for our future. We need to stop having our kids walk around on the streets after school without belts.”

The drive thru belt and canned good drive starts tomorrow morning from 7:30 to 9:30 outside Orchard Knob.