Local Restaurant partners with Nationwide program to help those in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local restaurant has been chosen by a famous entrepreneur to help make a difference in our community.

Charlie’s BBQ and Bakery are now partnering with Marcus Lemonis who is the founder of “ The Profit” which helps provide food to those in need.

The program is called the “Plating Change” to help local restaurants by purchasing 200 meals a week to be given out to food insecure senior citizens in our area.

Owner of Charlie’s BBQ says this not only helps out those in need in our community but it also helps out small businesses like them during the pandemic.

“Not only does it benefit us but it benefits the community we live in. It helps the people we employ, it helps keep their jobs because we have that cash infusion. We have to find a program that could help us distribute or have access to those senior citizens. With Covid its a little bit different, we can’t just drop off a hundred plates of food and people can come and pick them up because they might not have access to them,” says Elizabeth St.Clair, Owner of Charlies BBQ and Bakery.

Charlies BBQ will start in 2 weeks by preparing 100 meals every Wednesday and Thursday to be delivered to food insecure senior citizens.