Local Organization collecting Belts and Canned Goods for Students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A local non profit organization is getting in the holiday spirit by helping out students of Hamilton County.

Starting Thursday, local organization Reach One Teach One will be collecting can goods and belts for the students of orchard knob middle school.

School dress code requires students to wear belts but some students don’t have one so they have to use strings or ropes to keep their pants up.

The Executive Director of the organization says it’s a small article of clothing but helps set the students up for success.

“The principal wants to be able to give every student’s family a meal for the holiday. Also we want to be able to contribute and give the kids belts. Its the small things that we see that we need to change for our future. We need to stop having our kids walk around on the streets after school without belts,” says Reginald Yearby, executive Director of Reach One Teach One.

The drive thru belt and canned good drive starts Wednesday at 7:30 am to 9:30 am outside the school.