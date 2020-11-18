Legendary East Ridge Coach Catherine Neely Dies

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) Legendary East Ridge coach Catherine Neely passed away on Wednesday at the age of 78.
Neely coached volleyball and basketball for the East Ridge Pioneers for over 50-years. She was truly a Pioneer, posting over 2,000 career wins between the two sports. Neely is a member of the National High School Hall of Fame, and the gym at East Ridge bears her name.
Said East Ridge principal Crystal Sorrells:”She has always been such a loving woman of integrity. And when I came back as a principal, the feeling that I got was that she remembered me as an athlete was unreal. So we always had a connection, but she was such an incredible woman to know and to watch and admire. Even growing up.”
Added head football coach Tim James:”She turned out some great players here. And more importantly she turned out some great young ladies that went to become successful women in society.”
