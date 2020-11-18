Legendary East Ridge Coach Catherine Neely Dies

East Ridge, TN-(WDEF-TV) Legendary East Ridge coach Catherine Neely passed away on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Neely coached volleyball and basketball for the East Ridge Pioneers for over 50-years. She was truly a Pioneer, posting over 2,000 career wins between the two sports. Neely is a member of the National High School Hall of Fame, and the gym at East Ridge bears her name.

Said East Ridge principal Crystal Sorrells:”She has always been such a loving woman of integrity. And when I came back as a principal, the feeling that I got was that she remembered me as an athlete was unreal. So we always had a connection, but she was such an incredible woman to know and to watch and admire. Even growing up.”
Added head football coach Tim James:”She turned out some great players here. And more importantly she turned out some great young ladies that went to become successful women in society.”

