SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a deadly house fire in South Pittsburg this morning.

A neighbor on Berry Hill Road says a woman died in the fire and a man had to be airlifted to the hospital.

No official word yet on their names.

All that is left of the home are debris and ashes.

Even a pickup truck parked nearby was destroyed.

Firefighters from South Pittsburg, Kimball and New Hope all worked the scene.