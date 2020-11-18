Group donates protective vest for Catoosa K-9

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The newest K9 officer at the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office will soon have a new piece of equipment to keep her safe.

Fraya has been on the job since March.

The K9 has not been able to perform certain duties because she doesn’t have a bullet and stab protective vest.

That’s why the non-profit “Vested Interest in K-9’s” donated Fraya a brand new one.

The Sheriff’s office is grateful for the generous gift.

Captain Jeremy Keener tells us “Every K9 needs to have a vest. So this organization that provides vest -that we applied for the grant and received- it’s a huge deal for us. We have two K9’s, one is just retired and then this young K9 that we just got. So, she was definitely in need of a vest. It’s hard to send a dog into harms way knowing that they’re not protected.”

Fraya is scheduled to receive her vest in eight to ten weeks.