How to Get Your Grateful Gobbler Shirt

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – This year’s Grateful Gobbler will be virtual but participants can still get a shirt. Organizers will distrubute shirts during drive-thrus held at The First Horizon Pavilion on November 21 and 25.

It’s still possible to sign up for the event by visiting gratefulgobbler.org.

- Advertisement -

Here are the full details on the pickup:

What: Over the past twenty years, thousands of people who have made the Grateful Gobbler Walk their Thanksgiving Morning tradition typically descend upon Coolidge Park on Thanksgiving Eve to pick up their t-shirts in preparation for Thanksgiving morning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the 21st Annual Grateful Gobbler Walk made two incredibly important changes this year to safeguard the community. First, organizers decided to make this year’s event virtual meaning individuals and families can choose the location whereby they can walk, run, roll, or stroll a 5K on Thanksgiving morning at 8 am.

Secondly, organizers made a decision to host two drive thrus to give participants an opportunity to safely and conveniently pick up their t-shirts. The Drive-thrus will be held from 10 am – 2 pm at The First Horizon Pavilion on Saturday, November 21 and on Wednesday, November 25.

WHO: Grateful Gobbler volunteers giving t-shirts to participants who have registered for the 2020 Grateful Gobbler Virtual 5K.

When: The t-shirt pick up drive-thrus will be held from 10am–2pm at The First Horizon Pavilion on the following days:

Saturday, November 21

Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve), November 25

First Horizon Pavilion,

1826 Reggie White Blvd.

Chattanooga, TN 37408

Please note that there is still time to register for the 2020 Grateful Gobbler Virtual 5K.The cost to participate is $30 for adults and $15 for ages 12 and under.

Every dollar raised from the Grateful Gobbler Walk will ensure that the Maclellan Shelter for Families can continue to provide shelter, childcare, transportation, life opportunities, and most importantly HOPE to families experiencing homelessness!

For more information or to register for the 2020 Grateful Gobbler Virtual 5K, visit www.gratefulgobbler.org.