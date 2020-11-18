Georgia On Track To Confirm Recount By Midnight

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Counties in Georgia are on track to meet the midnight deadline of their hand recount of votes cast in the presidential election.



State law requires the recount and audit of nearly five million votes to be completed before the counties’ certified results can be certified by the state.

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, confirmed to reporters that the recount so far had found that President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump had lessened to about twelve thousand votes.

Sterling says that so far, the system is working as intended.



“The audit is under our new law that was passed in 2019 its the pre-certification audit. We chose a risk limiting audit. We chose the risk limiting audit of the presidential race, with a zero risk limit. Which means that we have to physically hand tally every ballot,” says Sterling



State officials say the hand count is meant to ensure the accuracy of voting machine tallies and isn’t expected to change the overall outcome.