Dolly Parton Helped Fund COVID-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton donated a million dollars to Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to fund coronavirus research.

Vanderbilt ended up taking part in Moderna’s vaccine trials. It’s now the second coronavirus vaccine with a high success rate. Those vaccinations could begin as early as late December.

Because of Parton’s big donation, “The Dolly Parton COVID-19 research fund” is listed in the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s report on the vaccine results along with ‘The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,’ and Emory University.