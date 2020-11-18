Cleveland businessman pleads to defrauding property damage victims

BBB Investigation Results :

Upon updating licenses for Loss Recovery Specialists, LLC and Fernandez Roofing & Restoration, BBB noted they are the same family.

Typically, that would not be a red flag. However, one business; Loss Recovery Specialists, LLC, is a licensed public adjuster (William W. Reichel) through TN Dept of Commerce and Insurance. Agent name listed on this LLC is Maria Victoria Fernandez Reichel

The second company, Fernandez Roofing and Restoration, is a Home Improvement Contractor

in TN owned by Maria Reichel.

Ben Reichel owns Loss Recovery Specialists, LLC and manages Fernandez Roofing and Restoration.

He utilizes his Public Adjuster License to evaluate damage and submit insurance claims, then most likely bids the job or assigns the job to his wife’s company, Fernandez Roofing and Restoration, for bidding.

On the surface, this practice may not sound questionable….a company providing the entire service from start to finish could be considered convenient. However, these two companies, operating under the same

umbrella, could very easily be tempted to set prices higher than industry standards. They might also be tempted to embellish information in their inspection report, leading an insurance company to believe a home

has sustained more damage than it actually has.