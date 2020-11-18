Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Offers Vacation Watch

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- If you’re looking for an extra line of security when you’re away from home, The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is providing a ‘Vacation Watch’ service.

Whether it’s just a day or six months, deputies have you covered.

“We come out to your house several times -at different times throughout the day and night- check on your house and make sure that everything is the way you left it” says Captain Jeremy Keener.

Captain Keener says let the Sheriff’s Office know if you will have visitors stopping by to take care of needs around the house.

“If you tell us what cars are going to be there, cars that are going to be parked in the drive way, any contact information or people we can call if something were to be wrong” says Captain Keener.

Becky Martin, a Catoosa County resident, tells News 12 that the vacation watch service makes her feel more secure when she’s away from home.

“I did spend Christmas out last year and did not have that available to us. So we might have extended our vacation knowing that was available.”

Captain Keener offers this additional safety tip:

“Lights being left on inside the residence is not a bad thing. Anything you can do to make it look like somebody is there everyday.”

The ‘Vacation Watch’, isn’t just for the Holiday Season. It’s all year ’round. That’s another thing folks in Catoosa County can be thankful for.