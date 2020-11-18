Boy made built tarp shelter to survive lost in the woods

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee boy who disappeared into a heavily wooded area near his home two days ago has been found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 9-year-old Jordan Gorman was found Tuesday at a creek bed about three-quarters of a mile from his home.

The boy told investigators he found a blue tarp and built a shelter, where rescuers found him.

The TBI said he was cold and hungry, but in good spirits.

Officials initially had issued an endangered child alert when the boy was reported missing Sunday in Cheatham County.

They upgraded it to an Amber Alert on Monday.