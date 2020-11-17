UTC Women’s Basketball Pause Team Activities After Positive COVID Test

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball program has paused team activity due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. As a result of the two-week quarantine and isolation for a number of student-athletes, the first two games of the 2020-21 season are canceled.

This includes the Nov. 29 home opener against Tennessee Tech. Fans who purchased tickets to this game will be contacted by UTC Ticket Office personnel with the option to receive a full refund, make the ticket purchase a gift to the Mocs Club or move the ticket purchase to another game at a later date.

“During our routine testing of all members of our program, we had some positive results,” stated head coach Katie Burrows. “We are following all of the guidelines for isolation and quarantining, which unfortunately means we will not have enough players available for the first two games. I hate that we are missing games, but the health and safety of everyone involved comes first.”

UTC’s first game of the season is now the Dec. 6 home contest against UAB. That one is set for a 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) tipoff in McKenzie Arena.

“Like all of our programs, our women’s basketball team has been very diligent in following our COVID-19 protocols,” stated Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. “It is an unfortunate situation, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff are always the most important factors when making decisions about how to handle this pandemic. We will continue to follow all CDC, campus, Southern Conference and NCAA guidelines as we move forward.”