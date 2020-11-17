Uniform Change For Georgia Against Miss State?

We still don’t know who Georgia will roll out as their starting quarterback against Mississippi State. Heck, we don’t even know what they’re going to wear?

Might the Dawgs bring out the black jerseys Coach Smart?

Reporter:”Kirby. Do you have any uniform changes for this weekend?”

Said head coach Kirby Smart:”We’re not sure yet. We’ve contemplated some of that, but we’re not completely committed to it yet. We want to wait and see on a couple of things with our leadership and some of our senior groups.”

Reporter:”I know there has been some talk about wearing the black jerseys on Saturday. Is that something that would excite you, and has there been any sense of conversation in the locker room about that?”

Said linebacker Nakobe Dean:”This is the first time I’m hearing about it. So. (chuckles)