Recovery Program helps First Responders deal with work related trauma

RINGGOLD, GA (WDEF) – Local Nonprofit, Building the Blue Bridge is an organization that helps bridge the divide between law enforcement and civilians.

Now they are starting a free 12 week faith based trauma healing course for first responders.

- Advertisement -

The program is called Reboot Recovery and it’s meant to help first responders and their families heal from the moral and spiritual wounds of service related stress and trauma.

“They see things, they are a part of things that we as civilians can’t possibly understand. They can bring that home and their spouses have to see them go through that. Their children have to see them go through that. This 12 week program gives them a way to deal with those topics such as grief and depression,” Says Stacie Brasher, President of Building the Blue Bridge.

Officials with the program say that after all the unrest in the country and with the many Officer Involved Shootings in the area, a program like this is needed now-more than ever.

The recovery program not only helps first responders with issues they are currently going through but helps them to better prepare for obstacles in the future.

“Realizing there is life after this trauma that they have gone through. Realizing that they don’t have to carry this weight with them forever. That’s not to say that there aren’t going to be moments later one where that grief, depression, and guilt comes back. When it does we will have aided that first responder with the tools so that they will be able to recognize it quickly and say ok i’m not going to go back into that hole and work myself out of it,” says Brasher.

The program begins November 24th and multiple cycles of the program will be available throughout the year.

To find out more about this program and how you or a loved one could get involved, click here.