Health Dept. warning of Covid-19 exposure at wedding reception

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department has issued a warning about potential Covid-19 exposures at a wedding reception from over the weekend.

It was held at Casa de Oracion Santa Cruze on East 23rd Street on Saturday.

A case student found that a person attending the event was in their infectious period.

The Health Department recommends that everyone who attended should monitor themselves for symptoms and be tested if you get symptoms.

S ymptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

If you get them, do not leave your home except to be tested or get medical help.

“As COVID cases increase throughout the region, the only way to stop the spread of this virus is for everyone stay vigilant and take the necessary precautions when planning any event,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The best approach right now is to limit crowded areas or gatherings.”

Health officials remind us that weddings and parties are notorious super-spreaders. They advise organizers to keep the events small or postpone.

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, every day of the week from 8:30AM to 1PM. On November 19, testing hours will be reduced to 8:30 to 11:30AM in order to focus on our free flu vaccine clinic for adults 18 and older from 12 to 5 p.m.