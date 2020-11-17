Hamilton County changes some classes for after Thanksgiving

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The rise of active cases in our area has pushed the Hamilton County School system into a new phase.

The Phase Tracker is now in the transition area between Phase 3 and 2.

The main concern now is high school age cases, which now account for 41% of local student cases.

So after the Thanksgiving break, classes 9-12 will go back to a Hybrid schedule (2 days in class, 3 days remote learning). This will last through the Christmas holiday.

K-8 students remain 5 days a week. But the school system will revisit this after Thanksgiving.

The school system is also taking over contact tracing of students and announced new quarantine standards with the Health Department.

“We appreciate the continued heroic efforts of our teachers, support staff and leaders on behalf of children,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “Thank you, parents, and community for the continued grace shown to our school district this school year as we make the best decisions possible to deliver an excellent education to every child. We will have three weeks left in the semester when we return from Thanksgiving break, and by working together, we can keep our children learning and healthy. We are better together! We Are Hamilton!”