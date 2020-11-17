Gordon Lee Pitcher Jake Poindexter Signs With Georgia Bulldogs

Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Big signing day celebration at Gordon Lee high school on Monday afternoon. Trojans pitcher Jake Poindexter signed with the Georgia Bulldogs. Poindexter has been committed to the Dawgs for nearly two years. The right-hander can hit 92 miles-an-hour with his fastball, and he’s excited about the opportunity to play in the SEC with his home state university. Said Poindexter:”In my eyes there’s no kid that grew up here like hearing the Bulldogs and stuff that wouldn’t want to play for them. So whenever I got the opportunity, I felt like I couldn’t say no. It’s finally sinking in. Like committing you know it’s going to happen, but when this day comes. Man, it’s real.”

- Advertisement -