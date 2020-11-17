Gordon Lee Pitcher Emma Minghini Signs With Georgia Tech

Chickamauga, GA-(WDEF-TV) Gordon Lee softball pitcher Emma Minghini has signed with Georgia Tech. She’s one of three local players headed to Tech joining Sophia Voyles of Coahulla Creek and Ella Edgmon of Sequatchie County. The trio helped Georgia Tech land a top twenty recruiting class. Minghini heads to the Flats with four state championships, and a career ERA of 0.81.

Said Minghini:”It has been my dream school ever since I was a little girl, and the education there is outstanding and the coaches are great. Atlanta’s atmosphere is just awesome. We always have that championship mindset at Gordon Lee because every year we come in and Coach Mull just knows we can win another state championship. So I think that will help me have a winning mindset going off to college.”