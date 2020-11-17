Georgia Recount: more uncounted ballots found

57 counties had no deviations from their original ballot count

21 counties were either plus or minus one off the original ballot count

32 counties are off by single digit numbers and are being investigated

In our area, Murray County had no changes.

Catoosa County had one more for President Trump

Whitfield reported a net swing of 33 for President Trump.

Going into the recount, Joe Biden led Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes.

Now, with the new Floyd and Fayette numbers, the Biden lead is down to 12,929 votes.

Officials say the recount should be finished by midnight on Wednesday.

They promise to publish all the changes on a county-by-county basis.