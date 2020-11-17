Future of legalized medical marijuana

HIXSON, Tennessee- Marijuana is still illegal in Tennessee, but in the past few weeks four more states have legalized it.

Tennessee it’s not legal recreationally or medically. Senator Janice Bowling has called for the medical version to be legalized. Pharmacist Phillip Smith said as long as prescribed correctly study have shown benefits.

“There a case reports of it helping with pain which might aid in getting people off pain medication and also obviously for cancer with appetite,” said Smith.

Smith said he would like to have further testing done on level of impairment from medical marijuana and the impact on someone’s lungs if smoked.