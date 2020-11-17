Bradley Co. Schools help raise money for Meigs School Bus Crash Victims

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Bradley County Schools has raised over $12,000 during their Neighbors Helping Neighbors Day.

This money benefited families affected by the fatal Meigs County school bus crash.

The bus crash claimed the life of the bus driver and a 7 year old female passenger.

Officials with Bradley county say the idea of collecting money came from students at Bradley Central High School.

Community members, organizations, and students came together to help out their neighboring county.

Bradley County Schools say the crash hit home for them and they just wanted to be able to help out where they could.

“This is not going to take away the hurt and the pain that this community is going to feel for years to come. To just maybe help lighten the burden just a little bit and help those families that may need that going into the future,” says Brittany Cannon, Communications Coordinator for Bradley Co. Schools.

The money will be donated later in the week to Meigs South Elementary School.