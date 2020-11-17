Bradley Central Girls Win Season Opener Against Baylor 71-37

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central used a strong third quarter to pull away from Baylor on Tuesday night to beat the Red Raiders 71-37 in the season opener for both teams. The Bearettes enjoyed a 32-22 lead at halftime when they out-scored Baylor 23-4 in the third quarter to secure the victory. Bradley Central cashed in on Baylor’s 20 turnovers. The Red Raiders Raegyn Conley led all scorers. The recent Wake Forest signee scored 23 points. Anna Muhonen led Bradley Central with 18, while teammate Hannah Jones added 13.

