Amazon expanding into pharmaceuticals impact of local pharmacies

HIXSON, Tennessee- “I’ve been here for 15 years and every single year there’s supposedly something that’s going to eat into the business and your local pharmacy,” said Pharmacist Phillip Smith.

Smith with access family pharmacy said he doesn’t expect Amazon entering pharmaceuticals to hurt Access Family’s business.

“I think people do realize we can play a significant role in your medical life,” said Smith.

Smith added the biggest selling point amazon is advertising is a pill pack. Amazon puts all of your pills in a case and labels it with dates and times of when to take the medicine. He said this is something Access Family Pharmacy has been doing for close to a decade.

“To help keep people more adherent to their medications which if you’re using a system like this it does it does do that but you know once again you can get that at your local pharmacy. So it’s nothing new they didn’t reinvent the wheel they’re just advertising it,” said Smith.

Smith said this doesn’t change anything as a way for people to access medication, but is does cut your immediate access to a pharmacist.

“If you do have a real issue we can be your biggest advocate getting something fixed rather than spending an hour hour and a half on the phone trying to get a pharmacist on the line,” said Smith.