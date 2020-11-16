Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – November 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Sunshine, But On The Cool Side!

Expect clear skies to continue through the night time. Chilly again with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30’s.

- Advertisement -

Lots of sunshine returns for Tuesday, but it will be breezy and cool with most areas in the upper 50’s. Clear and colder Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30’s. A light freeze possible in many areas by Wednesday morning.

Continued sunny and cool Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 50’s to low 60’s and lows well down into the 30’s. A warming trend picks up later in the week with dry and pleasant weather expected or he upcoming weekend.

62 & 40 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.